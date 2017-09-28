Transfer to Campbellton hospital a possibility for killer Gregory Despres

A New Brunswick man who stabbed his elderly neighbours to death nearly two decades ago appeared at a hearing in Moncton on Wednesday to make his case to be relocated "anywhere" from where he's being detained now.

Gregory Despres, 38, has been held at the Shepody Healing Centre in Dorchester ever since his trial.

In 2008, a judge found Despres killed his neighbours Fred Fulton, 74, and Verna Decarie, 70, but ruled the Minto man wasn't criminally responsible for their deaths because he was suffering from delusions stemming from paranoid schizophrenia.

Despres was in a Moncton courtroom for a regular review of his case before the New Brunswick Review Board.

He turned down an offer of duty counsel, choosing instead to represent himself.

74-year-old Fred Fulton and 70-year-old Verna Decarie were found murdered in their Minto home in 2005. (CBC)

Dr. Louis Theriault, who has been treating Despres for years, testified that while Despres takes his medication and is respectful with staff, he is withdrawn and doesn't socialize.

Dr. Theriault told the hearing there has been little change over the last couple of years, with Despres refusing to take part in programs.

He feels Despres still has "under the radar delusional ideations" and grandiose ideas not linked in reality.

Theriault also feels Despres wouldn't be compliant about taking his medications on his own if he was in the community, and would present a significant risk to society if released.

Theriault expressed concern about Despres having lost a significant amount of weight. He said Despres allowed staff to do blood work, which didn't turn up anything.

Despres told the review board he feels healthier after losing weight.

Despres says he would like to be transferred to a secure psychiatric facility in Ontario, or anywhere else, for a "change of scenery."

Gregory Despres appeared before the New Brunswick Review Board at the Moncton courthouse Wednesday. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

A request to move Despres to Campbellton was made in 2013, but the hospital expressed concern about meeting safety requirements in regard to patients like Despres.

In March of 2019, the review board recommended Despres be transferred to a mental hospital in Ontario. The Attorney General's Office subsequently opposed the transfer, and the review board later ruled to reject Despres's application.

Sandra Martin, Verna Decarie's daughter, who lives in Waterville, N.S., gave a victim impact statement at the hearing by video link.

Martin says the family has been robbed of Decarie for the last 16 years, and that she still misses her mother daily.

Martin says nothing has changed with Despres, and he hasn't participated in any programs, so another review hearing shouldn't be held until he gets treatment.

Board Decision

Review board chair Cheryl Johnson, speaking on behalf of the three person panel, said Despres has "plateaued" and that while the board must ensure public safety, it also has to consider Despres' well-being.

Johnson says arrangements should be made in the near future to have staff at Shepody contact the Restigouche Hospital Centre to discuss a possible transfer.

She says if the administration of the psychiatric hospital is opposed to the idea, the director would need to appear before the board at the next hearing to explain.

Johnson ordered a hearing be held before the end of December 2021.

After delivering the orders, Johnson strongly urged Despres to work with his treatment team if he wants to be transferred elsewhere.