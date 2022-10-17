Paramedics saw no signs of life when caring for Derek Whalen, inquest into death hears

A paramedic on the ambulance team that transported Derek James Whalen from the Shediac detention centre to the Moncton Hospital testified Tuesday that Whalen showed no signs of life in the time he spent with him.

The coroner and an inquest jury have heard from correctional officers at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre who said Whalen suddenly became violent and had to be restrained before he became unresponsive.

Whalen, 37, was pronounced dead the night of May 3, 2020, at the Moncton Hospital.

Testimony on Tuesday, the second day of the inquest, has focused on what happened after Whalen, who was shackled at his wrists and ankles after an altercation, became unresponsive in a cell and 911 was called.

'Never got a heartbeat back'

Steven Clavet, the primary care paramedic, testified that when he and his partner arrived at the scene, they determined Whalen was undergoing cardiac arrest.

Clavet and his partner attempted CPR for 20 minutes before loading Whalen into the ambulance. Clavet said 20 minutes of CPR is the best practice for dealing with a cardiac arrest. But their attempts were unsuccessful.

"We had no signs of life, we had no heartbeat, no pulse," Clavet said.

Derek Whalen's parents, Karen Whalen, at right, and William Whalen, in black, far left, walk toward the courthouse for the second day of the inquest. Whalen's parents have filed a civil suit against the province alleging excessive use of force in the lead-up to Whalen's death. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Corey McLaughlin, an advanced care paramedic who can perform more medical procedures and carries more medicine than a primary care paramedic, testified he became involved in Whalen's case halfway between Shediac and Moncton. In what is known as an intercept, he left his ambulance and joined Clavet's.

McLaughlin testified he used a drill-like tool to inject epinephrine, also known as adrenalin, into Whalen's leg. This was unsuccessful, he said, and Whalen "never got a heartbeat back at any point."

Whalen said he couldn't breathe, nurse testifies

Kelly-Jo Bell, a registered nurse who watched correctional officers hold Whalen down, testified that Whalen repeatedly said he couldn't breathe during the struggle, but that she observed his chest rising and falling and wasn't concerned for his breathing.

A nurse at the correctional centre in Shediac said Whalen repeatedly said he couldn't breathe but she observed him to be breathing normally. (CBC News file photo)

Bell said she left the scene briefly before being called back by a medical emergency announcement in the detention centre, which was made by officers after he was found unresponsive.

Bell testified that when she returned Whalen's face was blue. She said she asked guards to remove Whalen's handcuffs so CPR could begin.

The inquest continues today and runs until the end of the week.