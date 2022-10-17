Methamphetamine likely played a role in Derek Whalen's death, inquest hears

A toxicologist testifying at the inquest into the death of Derek James Whalen said the amount of methamphetamine in his blood at the time of his death could have caused sudden cardiac arrest, even if he had not been restrained.

Whalen, 37, was pronounced dead the night of May 3, 2020, at the Moncton Hospital while in custody of the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac.

Dr. Graham Jones, the former chief toxicologist in Alberta's medical examiner's office, testified Wednesday about what he called "the elephant in the room in this particular case," which was Whalen's drug use on the day of his death. Jones was asked by the coroner to review the toxicology report and share his findings.

Jones said Whalen's bloodstream contained an amount of methamphetamine that was 50 times higher than a standard medical dose used back when the drug was prescribed in Canada.

Dr. Jones testified that Whalen's cardiac arrest may have been caused by a large dose of methamphetamine. (Terry Reith/CBC News)

He said it's possible that someone could survive ingesting that dose, but that amount could also be listed as a cause of death on its own if there are no other apparent factors, Jones said.

The high dose of methamphetamine and the circumstances under which Whalen took that dose could have caused his body to produce a large amount of adrenaline that overwhelmed the heart and cause sudden cardiac arrest, he said.

The coroner and an inquest jury have heard from correctional officers who said Whalen suddenly became violent and had to be restrained before he became unresponsive.

One of those officers, Sgt. Garlene Somerton, testified that during the incident she found a folded paper with a substance on it she now believes was crystal meth.

Correctional officers had trouble locating equipment

Susan Evans, who investigated the incident for the inspection and enforcement section of the Department of Justice and Public safety, also testified Wednesday. She said she developed recommendations for the detention facility based on the incident.

Evans said she found issues with the response from an equipment management standpoint.

In the initial response to Whalen becoming unresponsive, a defibrillator was brought into the cell, Evans said. However, that defibrillator was missing pads, she said, which need to be placed on the unresponsive person.

Another defibrillator was located without a significant delay, Evans said, but she did not say exactly how much time passed. Officers reported it was difficult to locate the machine, she said.

Evans testified it took officers 41 minutes to locate a spit mask to place on Whalen, which officers have testified was needed because Whalen was spitting blood at officers. The delay happened because officers were unsure where to find the mask, Evans said.

She also noticed that there was no process for signing such equipment in and out.

In her report, Evans recommended that there be a more robust equipment policy to keep track of things. She said she also made a recommendation regarding the use of hand-held video cameras, which are supposed to be present at every disturbance, but were not working in this instance.

John Cann, the superintendent of the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre, testified that those recommendations and others made by Evans have been implemented.