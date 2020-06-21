'Sun kink' may have been an issue in Saint John derailment

The investigation into what caused an eight-car CN Rail derailment over a gas pipeline in east Saint John last weekend continues, but recent high temperatures could have been a factor, according to an official.

Steel expands in high heat conditions and can cause track to move under a moving train, confirmed Mary Keith, a spokesperson for NB Southern Railway, which leases the track from CN.

This is sometimes referred to as sun kink.

"It is possible that heat and temperature could have been an issue," said Keith.

The train carrying potash, wood chips and an empty tank car that had contained sulphur derailed Saturday around 6:45 p.m. parallel to Rothesay Avenue, causing the evacuation and early closure of some area businesses and two street closures.

One witness said it "felt like an earthquake" and commented it could have been a "catastrophic event" if the car that contained liquid sulphur residue from its previous load had been full when it landed less than two metres away from a parked vehicle.

No leaks, fires or injuries resulted from the derailment, but it did down a power line knock over two lamp posts.

The cleanup was completed Thursday, using cranes to right the derailed cars without any loss of product or interruption of train traffic, said Keith.

She could not comment on the investigation, directing inquiries to CN and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

CN Railway completed cleanup of the derailment on Thursday, said Mary Keith, spokesperson for NB Southern Railway, which assisted. (Submitted by Chris Likourgiotis)

In an emailed statement, CN spokesperson Tiffany Edwards said only, "The cause of the incident is under investigation."

The Transportation Safety Board has assessed the preliminary information gathered on the derailment and deemed it a class 5 occurrence, in accordance with its Policy on Occurrence Classification, said spokesperson Chris Krepski.

"This means that the investigation is limited to data gathering and the data are recorded for statistical reporting and future analysis," he said in an email.

Travelling 13 km/h

The preliminary report shows the CN-owned train was travelling at just under 13 kilometres per hour when it derailed.

Five of the derailed cars contained potash, two contained woodchips and the eighth contained residue of its previous load, liquid molten sulphur.

The track is owned by CN but is leased by NB Southern, part of New Brunswick & Maine Railways, a subsidiary of J.D. Irving Ltd. It is provincially regulated because it does not cross provincial borders, according to Krepski.

The TSB is responsible for federally regulated modes of transportation but could investigate a provincially regulated railway if requested to do so by the province, he said.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Jeremy Trevors did not respond to a request for an interview Thursday.

Track inspected 3 minutes before train due

There have been a number of minor derailments in that area over the years.

The track was visually inspected twice by two different trained NB Southern personnel prior to the derailment, according to Keith, once the day before and again just three minutes before the arrival of the train.

"No defects [were] noted on the tracks, gauges or switch," she said.

Keith did say NB Southern has "adjusted" its operations since the derailment "because of the heat."

"We are operating more in the evening and early morning, where there isn't as much of an impact on track," she said.

"Heat is an issue this time of year and heat is especially an issue as it relates to the current situation in the province with the heat warnings and high temperatures and what we're seeing by way of extreme fire risks."