Gauvin resigns as deputy premier, will sit as an independent

Robert Gauvin has resigned as deputy premier in the Progressive Conservative government and will sit as an independent MLA.

Gauvin made the announcement in Shippagan this morning.

He said he was quitting over recently announced health reforms, including the nighttime closure of six hospital emergency rooms. One of them is in the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in nearby Caraquet, where Gauvin was born.

"This reform is an attack on rural New Brunswick," he said, describing calls he received from people in other affected communities, including Sackville and Sussex.

Gauvin is a first-term MLA for the riding of Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou and had been the only francophone member of the provincial cabinet of Premier Blaine Higgs and of the PC caucus.

"Every government needs an Acadian voice," Gauvin said just before the 2018 election campaign. "We're here and we have to be heard."

His departure puts in question the survival of the Higgs minority government.

Assuming Speaker Daniel Guitard, a Liberal, steps down and rejoins his party's caucus, the combined strength of the Liberals, Greens and Gauvin would be 24 seats.

The PCs and the People's Alliance, who support the government in confidence votes, would have only 22, assuming a new speaker is selected from their ranks.

The Liberals have vowed to introduce a non-confidence motion to bring down the PC government and force an election.

The legislature resumes sitting March 10.