The Depression-era project that could have made Campobello the Las Vegas of Canada

In the 1930s, Eastport, Maine, just across a channel from Campobello Island, and Las Vegas, Nevada, were just two little towns embarking on big hydroelectric projects to try to survive the Depression.

The mystery behind why one of those projects was stopped dead in its tracks while the other, the Hoover Dam, became a wonder of the world, powering a money-making mecca, is pieced together in a new book by Connecticut-based writer Mark Borton.

"That's the difference that tens or hundreds of millions of dollars of investment makes," said Borton, who unearthed a tale of politics, money, backstabbing and skullduggery in Moondoggle: Franklin Roosevelt and the Fight for Tidal-Electric Power at Passamaquoddy Bay, out now from Down East Books.

It's a story about a president and a mystery in Downeast Maine, said Borton, who previously wrote a series of guidebooks for recreational boaters.

Writer Mark Borton at the Joshua Slocum memorial on Brier Island, N.S. His new book is Moondoggle: Franklin Roosevelt and the Fight for Tidal-Electric Power at Passamaquoddy Bay. (Submitted by Mark Borton)

It's framed as a whodunnit — as in, who killed Quoddy?

The "Quoddy" project was envisioned at a time when electricity was an exploding industry — like the internet for our generation, said the author.

The concept was to generate electric power using the tides of Passamaquoddy Bay. Water from the rising tide was to be held back by massive dams and released through turbines.

Initially, in the 1920s, the project architects wanted dams between the mainland and islands all the way from Lubec, Maine, to Letete, N.B. In the 1930s, they scaled down the plan to damming the waters on the U.S. side, in Cobscook and South bays.

It still would have been the largest hydroelectric power plant in the world, said Borton, and could have changed Charlotte County in New Brunswick and Washington County in Maine forever.

Instead, it became a spectacular failure. Cost projections doubled from $35 million to $70 million (in 1930s dollars!) and 5,000 people who'd been hired were sent back to the bread lines.

Connecticut-based writer Mark Borton unearthed a tale of politics, money, backstabbing and skullduggery in Moondoggle: Franklin Roosevelt and the Fight for Tidal-Electric Power at Passamaquoddy Bay. (Submitted by Mark Borton)

There was a media firestorm over it at the time, said Borton, but today, virtually no one knows anything about it.

A few physical traces remain on the landscape, however.

As you drive into modern-day Eastport, the Moose Island causeway is a remnant of one of the dams that was actually built in 1935-36, he said. Another section of dam was largely washed away but can be seen at low tide.

An elaborate "mini-city" called Quoddy Village was also built for 3,000 people who worked on the project, said Borton, but most of the buildings burned down.

Still, he saw enough when he visited the site to begin to marvel at the massive undertaking it must have been just for the project to get as far as it did. He also knew something even bigger must have happened to make it all grind to a sudden halt.

When he set out to investigate, he found a lot of information available that had never before been put together into a clear picture.

For starters, there were hundreds of newspaper stories written about the Quoddy project by major publications and reams of material in the U.S. National Archives.

An aerial photograph of the centre section of Quoddy Village — built to house 5,000 workers employed on the Quoddy Tidal Power Project. (Submitted by Mark Borton)

Franklin Roosevelt, who was U.S. president and Campobello's most famous summer resident, had championed the project.

He knew a tremendous amount about the burgeoning electrical industry and its cutting-edge technology, thanks to his previous involvement in New York State politics, as well as his work as assistant secretary of the U.S. Navy, said Borton.

More material for the book came from the family of Roosevelt's neighbour on Campobello Island, Dexter Cooper. He happened to be "one of the best hydroelectric engineers in the world," said the author.

A map that Borton believes is from the 1920s. It shows the international plan that would have included dams all the way across Passamaquoddy Bay to Letete, N.B. (Submitted by Mark Borton)

Cooper and his brother built the world's largest dam at Niagara Falls, then built an even bigger one on the Mississippi River in Iowa and outdid themselves yet again with a project on the Tennessee River in Alabama.

The third person featured in the book was another invaluable source of information, said Borton. Rosco Emery was a five-time mayor of Eastport, publisher of the local paper, prolific writer and avid collector of information.

His records give more of the man-on-the-street's perspective, in contrast to the view from the "stratospheric level of high finance and international relations," he said.

Altogether, it made for a "gripping mystery" and "fascinating story" with a great deal of "human drama," said Borton.

Emery was "a really sharp guy." Cooper ends up being a bit of a tragic figure. Roosevelt came off as overall a good guy, despite his failure to make a political sacrifice for the good of the project.

Borton concluded that even though it wouldn't make sense today, because of negative environmental impacts, Quoddy was a sound engineering project at the time.

A full-page map of the project from July 28, 1935, published in the Boston Sunday Post in full colour. (Submitted by Mark Borton)

The reason it was cancelled mid-build had more to do with the many people who simply didn't want to see it happen, he said, namely the existing local electric power monopolies.

"That's really the reason it was killed. They didn't want the competition."

Borton visited a tidal site this week in Parrsboro, N.S., where turbines are being submerged to experiment with tidal power on a smaller scale that's more environmentally friendly. The marine environment is harsh, but they're making progress, he said.

"There's real potential," but compared to what's been spent to develop other forms of energy, such as nuclear, coal or solar, it's still small potatoes.