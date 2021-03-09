Higgs government pulls out of gas-tax sharing with First Nations

The New Brunswick government is pulling out of tax-sharing agreements with 13 Mi'kmaq and Wolastoqey First Nations, invoking its right to terminate some of the deals as early as this July.

Those agreements, which date back to 1994 and were last renewed in 2017, have fuelled economic growth in some Indigenous communities, particularly those that have built large gas retailers on reserve land.

The deals allow the First Nations to keep 95 per cent of on-reserve gas tax revenue up to $8 million and 70 per cent of amounts beyond that.

But Premier Blaine Higgs called the tax agreements outdated, "unsustainable and unfair" Tuesday, arguing they violate the principle that all Canadians pay the cost of government programs that benefit everyone.

He called it "a two-tier tax system" that deprived schools, hospitals and other public services of much-needed funding.

"Our province can't afford to ignore it any longer," he said.

Agreements expected to increase to $75M

The province said the agreements directed $28,000 of provincial revenue to reserves in 1996-97, an amount that grew to $47 million in 2019-2020. It estimated this would increase to $75 million a decade from now.

"The sky's the limit," Higgs said. "We are not a province with an economy that can withstand these kinds of agreements."

Briefing documents said the original deals were designed to be "fair for businesses on and off reserve," but over time they've proven inequitable. Non-reserve gas retailers have complained for years that the deals put them at a competitive disadvantage.

In pulling out of the agreements, Higgs called on First Nations chiefs to negotiate "a modern and sustainable economic partnership."

That call, and the cancellation of the agreements, come in the context of a fraught relationship between the premier and First Nations chiefs on issues ranging from systemic racism to shale gas development.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves was scheduled to meet with chiefs Tuesday morning to tell them about the decision.

The Grey Rock Power Centre in Madawaska is one of several First Nation truck stops in New Brunswick covered by tax sharing agreements with the province. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Last month, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Richard Petrie ruled that the gas-tax agreements extend to about $5 million in carbon tax revenue. Higgs said that decision won't be appealed, though its financial impact will now only last until the deals end.

The province said agreements with six Wolastoqey First Nations as well as Eel Ground First Nation are subject to review this year, and they'll be given notice the deals will end a year from now.

Six Mi'kmaq First Nations have agreements that allow the province to give 90 days notice it is pulling out. It is giving that notice today.

Higgs said on-reserve retailers will now be expected to operate like any other business, collecting tax revenue on behalf of the province and remitting it.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn said there are models for business cooperation from other provinces that she wants to look at it and that would benefit First Nations communities here.

"This is an opportunity for them," she said. "It's probably the best opportunity we've ever had in this province."

She said the opportunities are "tremendous" and eventually this decision should "improve the relationship" between the Higgs government and Indigenous people. "We can make this better."

The legal implications of the cancellation are unclear.

Avoiding potential court battles

In 2016 Madawaska Maliseet First Nation Chief Patricia Bernard told CBC News the province struck the deals to avoid potential court battles.

"The key component here is: without those agreements, do the First Nations have the legal authority to not charge the tax, and will that be even worse for [off-reserve] gas stations?" she said.

But later that year, the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear an appeal of a Quebec ruling that said that province can force First Nations gas stations to collect sales tax and remit it to the government.

Higgs said Tuesday the gas-tax agreements are independent of aboriginal and treaty rights protected by the Constitution.

"This is a commercial agreement and it was done for a commercial reason," he said.

Higgs has long been preoccupied with the gas-tax agreements and launched a review of them as finance minister in 2014, shortly before the provincial election in which the Progressive Conservative government lost power.

The review was never finished, and the Brian Gallant Liberals renewed the agreements three years later.

In 2016, Madawaska Maliseet First Nation Chief Patricia Bernard said the province struck the deals to avoid potential court battles. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The province said Tuesday that those 2017 renewals expanded the agreements to cover any new land added to reserves. Six additions to reserve land have been approved since 2018, raising the possibility more businesses will relocate there, costing the province tax revenue.

Just this week the Madawaska First Nation signed a land-claim agreement with Ottawa that would let it add 783 hectares anywhere in the province to its reserve land.