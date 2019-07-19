Dennis Oland settles court dispute with estranged wife

Dennis Oland and his estranged wife Lisa Andrik-Oland have reached a settlement in a family court dispute, according to court records.

Andrik-Oland launched legal action in June under the Marital Property Act and Family Services Act.

She was seeking an interim order to prevent Oland from selling the marital home in Rothesay, which featured prominently in his murder trials in the bludgeoning death of his father, and the three adjacent parcels to preserve her marital interest in the properties, pending a final determination in the matter.

Combined, the four parcels, which cover just over two hectares, are assessed by Service New Brunswick to be worth more than $700,000.

Andrik-Oland was also seeking a freezing of family assets, ownership of the house and its contents, spousal support, an equal division of marital property and debt, as well as a restraining order.

A hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10, but it was removed from the docket. No date or details are provided on the out-of-court settlement.

Oland's lawyer Tracy Peters could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Oland family lawyer Bill Teed also could not immediately be reached.

Andrik-Oland is listed as self-represented on the matter.

Dennis Oland's home in Rothesay once belonged to his grandfather and has been in the Oland family for more than 70 years. (Court exhibit)

The couple had reached an interim agreement shortly after Andrik-Oland filed her application. This occurred after she was granted an emergency intervention order under the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Act.

There is a publication ban on the evidence Andrik-Oland presented to obtain the emergency order.

Under the act, emergency intervention orders can be granted if a designated authority determines "on a balance of probabilities that intimate partner violence has occurred or is likely to occur, and the seriousness and urgency of the situation warrant the making of the order."

CBC News and Brunswick News are seeking to have the publication ban lifted. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Oland was acquitted following his second murder trial in the 2011 death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland.