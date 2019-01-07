Oland murder trial resumes after holiday break

The retrial of Dennis Oland is resuming Monday after a three-week holiday break.

Oland is on trial for the second-degree murder of his father, Richard Oland, who was killed in 2011 at his Saint John office.

Oland won a new trial after appealing his conviction in 2015.

The trial at the Saint John courthouse started in November and is scheduled to continue for four months.

Since November the court has heard from the lead investigator and has gone through forensic evidence.

On Monday, the court is hearing from Saint John Police Force Const. Anthony (Tony) Gilbert, who was part of the initial investigation.

