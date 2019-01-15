Court to hear more forensic evidence in Dennis Oland trial today

Dennis Oland's retrial on a charge of second-degree murder related to the death of his multimillionaire father is set to resume this morning in Saint John.

Oland was the last known person to see his father, Richard Oland, alive when he visited him at his office the evening of July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old was discovered in his office the next morning. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries.

Today, the judge-only trial is expected to hear from Sgt. Mark Smith, the head of the Saint John Police Force's specialized forensic unit.

Smith last testified on Dec. 5. His testimony was put on hold because of a health issue.

Sgt. Mark Smith, the head of the Saint John Police Force's forensic identification section, began testifying in December and is expected to take the stand again today. (CBC)

Smith previously testified to the process of collecting evidence from the body of Richard Oland during the autopsy, as well as collecting hair and blood samples.

Smith is expected to testify regarding his examination of Dennis Oland's car and other blood evidence linking him to Richard Oland's death.

The court has previously heard testimony of Oland driving his Volkswagen Golf City to and from his father's office at 52 Canterbury St., on the evening of July 6, 2011.

The court heard that the brown jacket Dennis Oland was wearing that night had four areas of blood on it and DNA matching the victim's profile.

The defence previously proposed that the "killer or killers" would have been covered in blood.

A jury found Dennis Oland guilty of second-degree murder in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.