Oland trial audio won't be used in documentary series about murder case

The public will not get a chance to hear audio recordings of testimony made inside the courtroom during the Saint John murder trials of Dennis Oland.

Vancouver filmmakers Deborah Wainwright and Seven Knots Media Inc. have withdrawn their application to the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench to use audio recordings from Oland's two murder trials in a documentary series.

Wainwright was originally seeking 13 audio recordings, but the list grew smaller ahead of the withdrawal Monday afternoon.

The withdrawal came after the Crown's cross-examination of Wainwright, who said she wanted to use the audio so she could provide the most accurate depiction of what happened during both Oland trials.

Lawyer David Coles said withdrawing the application was the best course of action after his client was confronted with issues of costs, timing of possible appeals and "the priority of telling this important story in a timely fashion."

Deborah Wainwright and Seven Knots Media Inc. withdrew their application to the Court of Queen's Bench to use audio recordings from Oland's two murder trials in a documentary. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

The four-part series called The Trials of Dennis Oland will be broadcast on CBC starting March 5.

Oland was found not guilty in July of second-degree murder in the death of his father, businessman Richard Oland. The judge's verdict came at the end of a retrial of Oland, whose father's battered body was found in his uptown Saint John office in 2011.

At Oland's first trial in 2015, a jury found him guilty, but the verdict was overturned on appeal.

The filmmakers requested official court audio from 13 witnesses, including Oland, former Saint John deputy police chief Glen McCloskey and Diana Sedlacek, who was in a relationship with Richard Oland.

"It's regrettable that the added accuracy from using the witnesses' voices won't be part of this, but particular individuals strongly objected to the use of their voice and my clients are sensitive to that," Coles said.

Four witnesses wrote affidavits objecting to the recordings of their testimony being released, and one objected by letter. Coles said there were others on the list who didn't go on the record.

Lawyer David Coles says timing and the number of people objecting were part of the reason his clients withdrew their application (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

"My clients are very sensitive to peoples' concerns and sentiments and their intention was to convey knowledge not to cause upset, so they had to make decisions," Coles said.

During her testimony, Wainwright said Oland's defence lawyers told her they don't object to the audio being released, but they had requested she not use Oland's reaction to the guilty verdict in the first trial. \

Wainwright said she agreed, and she didn't have plans to use that audio.

The application was dismissed without costs to all parties except one. Sedlacek will be getting compensated $1,000 because she hired a lawyer to dispute her audio being released.

Outside the courthouse, as well as in the witness box, Wainwright said the Canadian public has limited understanding of the justice system and all its complexity, and she was hoping an accurate portrayal of witness testimony would help with that.

"I really do think that most Canadians know what we know from American television — which is to say we don't know much about our own system," she said. "And it's important that we learn."

The documentary will use actors to read transcripts of witness testimony.