Dennis Oland plans to sell ancestral family home, estranged wife reveals in court documents

Dennis Oland plans to sell his ancestral family home in Rothesay, according to court documents filed by his estranged wife Lisa Andrik-Oland.

She says he came home on Feb. 17 and informed her they would be separating on March 23.

He "told me that we have no money and that everything we owned will be sold," including the home at 58 Gondola Point Rd., Andrik-Oland states in her sworn affidavit, dated June 1.

The home featured prominently in Oland's two murder trials that saw him acquitted last July in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland.

During Dennis Oland's divorce from his first wife in 2008-2009, his father lent him more than $500,000 to ensure he didn't lose the home, which has been in the Oland family for more than 70 years.

It was part of a complex financial arrangement that involved three adjacent parcels of land and an interest-only mortgage to his father.

The day before his father was killed, Oland bounced an interest payment of $1,666.67 to him, which the Crown had alleged was part of the motive for murder.

But Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison found him not guilty.

Dennis Oland and his wife, Lisa, arrive at the law courts in Saint John last July, where he was found not guilty of the 2011 death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Andrik-Oland says Oland has moved in with his mother, Connie, and signed a listing agreement with a realtor for the home, which has been solely in his name since before they were married in August 2009.

She alleges Oland has removed items from the home without her consent and given a key to a real estate agent, who entered without her permission, while she was present.

She is seeking an interim order to prevent Oland from selling the home and the three adjacent parcels to preserve her marital interest in the properties, pending a final determination in the matter.

"I am concerned that [Oland] will make arrangement concerning these properties without my knowledge or consent."

She is also seeking a freezing of family assets.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

"I have tried to encourage mediation," she states.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10 in Saint John family court.

Andrik-Oland wants ownership of the house and its contents.

She also wants spousal support retroactive to March 23, an equal division of marital property and debt, as well as costs and interest.

In addition, she wants an order that Oland be "restrained from harassing annoying or otherwise interfering with" her.

'I have lost everything'

"Over the course of our relationship I have lost everything, including my income, property I held at the beginning of the marriage and my investments," she says.

"I have incurred debt for the benefit of the respondent who, following his departure, he told me to go speak to a trustee in bankruptcy."

Andrik-Oland says she has not been employed for several years "because of the circumstances of [the] family."

She had two businesses over the course of their marriage, which she alleges she was unable to keep "due to the needs" of Oland and her attendance at "several very public court appearances."

She has also experienced "significant periods of illness," including a surgery in February, from which she says she has not fully recovered.

'He has significant means'

"When I became ill in 2012, the respondent told me that I did not have to worry about my employment and that I would never have to work again in my life because he has significant means.

"The respondent has had significant means during our marriage, although media reports suggested otherwise."

Oland reports "very little income," according to Andrik-Oland, but is a director of "at least two corporations with significant holdings."

In her filings, she includes her 2017 income tax return, which lists Oland's net income as $25,600.

He has not provided her with a "sustainable amount" of support since he left and says he has no money to help her, Andrik-Oland states.

But she notes he has launched their yacht for the season.

"This is a considerable expense annually and I understand that he is no longer interested in selling the yacht."

Andrik-Oland says she doesn't have enough money for gas or groceries and can't afford her medical treatments.

Her financial insecurity and uncertainty has caused her "significant stress."

"I have been publicly shamed enough by the respondent and do not wish my credit to be destroyed," she states.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.