Dennis Oland murder retrial resumes Tuesday

The second-degree murder retrial of Dennis Oland in the death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland, resumed Tuesday morning.

Const. Dave MacDonald of the Saint John Police Force, has been called as the Crown's next witness. He was responsible for seizing items during the search of Oland's home on July 14, 2011 — one week after the body of his father, Richard, was found.

In 2016, MacDonald received a gold commendation for his work in an unrelated case. He was cited for "demonstrating the highest standards of police conduct, under high risk conditions, by using strong verbal commands and sound tactical skills to successfully and peacefully unarm an individual who posed an immediate threat" of death or harm.

At the Oland retrial on Friday, the head of the Saint John Police forensic identification section, Sgt. Mark Smith, admitted under cross-examination that he had previously kept silent about finding two other members of the force at the bloody Richard Oland homicide scene before he had finished processing evidence there.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Those members were Glen McCloskey, who was an inspector at the time, and was later deputy chief, and Const. Greg Oram.

Oland, 50, is the last known person to have seen the multimillionaire alive when he visited him at his investment firm office at 52 Canterbury St. on the evening of July 6, 2011. The body of the 69-year-old was discovered in a pool of blood in the office the next morning. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries.

A jury found Oland guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

He is being tried by judge alone in Saint John's Court of Queen's Bench.