Oland family offers reward for info to help solve Richard Oland's murder

Dennis Oland's family has renewed its offer of a reward for information to assist Saint John police in solving the murder of his father, Richard Oland.

The family issued a statement Wednesday in response to police Chief Bruce Connell's comments that the Saint John force has no plans to resume the investigation.

"As a family, we believe our husband and father deserves better," the statement issued by Oland family lawyer Bill Teed said.

"The family of Dennis Oland would certainly renew its offer of a reward, something that may provide the police with additional information or new evidence, which Chief Connell has suggested is required for further investigation to take place."

No dollar amount was provided.

After his second trial, Dennis Oland was found not guilty last month of second-degree murder in his father's death.

On Tuesday, Public Prosecution Services announced it will not appeal the acquittal.

Asked for comment, the chief had said, "As the court process has run its course, the file is no longer an active investigation.

"However, as in all cases, the Saint John Police Force will consider any additional information or evidence that comes to our attention."

The Oland family described the response as "very disappointing."

"We would have thought that the complete re-examination of the evidence by fresh eyes — a common step used by many police forces in reviewing old cases — would have been the obvious next step."

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

During Oland's retrial, defence lawyer Alan Gold told the court the Oland family had offered a reward two months after Richard Oland was killed for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

But the response of then-chief Bill Reid was, "It would not be proper for us to issue this reward because … we know Dennis did it," Gold alleged.

The defence argued it was an example of the tunnel vision police demonstrated against Dennis Oland.

New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison found Oland not guilty on July 19.

He said there was "much to implicate" Oland in the brutal killing, but there were "too many missing pieces" in the Crown's case to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

No grounds for appeal

After a careful review of Morrison's 146-page decision, Public Prosecution Services found there were no available grounds of appeal.

The body of Richard Oland, of the prominent Moosehead Breweries family, was discovered face down in a pool of blood in his uptown Saint John investment firm office on the morning of July 7, 2011.

The 69-year-old had suffered 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found, and the only confirmed item that disappeared from the crime scene was the victim's cellphone.

His son, who was the last known person to see him alive when he visited him at his office the night before, was charged with second-degree murder in November 2013.

Oland and his famly have maintained his innocence from the beginning.