Dennis Oland will continue testifying in his own defence Thursday.

Oland began his testimony late in the day Wednesday during his murder retrial related to the death of his father, Richard Oland. He denied all allegations and said he wants to clear his name.

Oland, 51, is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.

He is the last person known to have seen his multimillionaire father alive when he visited him at his office on July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

Oland took the stand in his own defence in the first trial as well.

On Wednesday Oland acknowledged his relationship with his father was not perfect, but spoke fondly of how his father helped motivate him to improve his grades in university by offering to buy him a car if he maintained a B average, and paid his way so he could join the family on skiing trips.

The Crown's allegations include that Oland "flew into a rage" and "brutally bludgeoned" his father.