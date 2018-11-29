Part of possible 'escape route' not searched by police, Dennis Oland defence argues

A Saint John police dog handler did not search part of a possible "escape route" Dennis Oland's defence lawyers contend Richard Oland's "killer or killers" could have used, the murder retrial heard Wednesday.

Retired Const. Mike Horgan testified he spent up to 25 minutes in the alleyway behind Richard Oland's office building at 52 Canterbury St., on July 7, 2011, the day the multimillionaire's bludgeoned body was discovered.

Horgan and his dog Leo found no evidence or human scent to follow.

But he didn't search the roof of a small garage in the alleyway or the area beyond because he said he couldn't access it with his dog.

Last week, the defence played a video enactment for the court to demonstrate how someone could have exited the rear of the building, hopped on top of the garage, climbed over a low retaining wall to the backyard of an adjacent property, turned left down a narrow passageway between two buildings, opened a wooden gate at the end and exited onto Germain Street.

The defence argues the back door would have been the preferred exit for a killer because it's the most clandestine.

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was found lying face down in a large pool of blood in his blood-spattered office. He had suffered more than 40 blows to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

His son, who was the last known person to see him alive during a meeting at his office the night before, is being retried for second-degree murder in his death.

A jury found Oland, 50, guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in October 2016, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

On Wednesday, defence lawyer Michael Lacy suggested the dog handler could have gained access to the unsearched area around the garage another way, or asked another officer to do that part of the search.

Horgan didn't ask for help, but his search of the first stretch of the defence's posited escape route — between the back door and the garage — turned up "nothing whatsoever," the courtroom heard.

Horgan and his sniffer dog also searched the full city block around the office building that day, including parking lots and sidewalks, but didn't find any evidence.

The two funeral home employees who helped remove Oland's body from his second-storey office testified police never told them about the back exit.

Sharlene MacDonald and Adam Holly struggled instead to carry the "heavy-set" victim on a stretcher down a long, steep, narrow staircase at the front of the building.

Funeral home employees Sharlene MacDonald and Adam Holly both testified it would have been easier to manoeuvre a stretcher with Richard Oland's body on it out through the back exit than down this steep, narrow staircase at the front of the building. (Court exhibit) The back would have been easier to manoeuvre because the building is constructed on a slope, so the rear exit's almost at ground level, with only two steps, they said.

It also would have been more discreet, said Holly.

The back door was never tested for forensic evidence because someone opened it after the body was discovered and contaminated it, the trial has heard.

On July 8, 2011, Horgan was called in on his day off to search the Renforth Wharf area, where Dennis Oland told police he had stopped on his way home from visiting his father.

Lacy suggested Horgan was instructed to look for a possible murder weapon, but he said he was only told to search the area for evidence.

The canine unit searched for nearly three hours. No evidence was found.

"It was a very extensive search?" asked Lacy.

"We covered a lot of area," the officer replied.

Horgan and Leo also searched the grounds of the accused's home at 58 Gondola Point Rd., in Rothesay on July 14, 2011, when police executed a search warrant.

That search took about two hours.

"It's quite a large property," said Horgan.

The retrial is scheduled to resume Thursday at 9:30 a.m. with testimony from the head of the forensic identification section, Sgt. Mark Smith.

During the last trial, Smith was on the stand for about six days.

