Dennis Oland will learn his fate at his murder retrial in Saint John this morning, eight years to the month after his father was bludgeoned to death.

New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison is scheduled to deliver his decision at the Law Courts building at 10 a.m. AT.

Oland, 51, is being retried for second-degree murder in the death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland of the prominent Moosehead Breweries family.

The body of the 69-year-old was discovered face down in a pool of blood in his uptown Saint John investment firm office on the morning of July 7, 2011.

He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

Dennis Oland visited his father in his office the night before and is the last known person to have seen him alive.

No weapon was ever found.

There are only two possible decisions: guilty of second-degree murder or not guilty.

Morrison has been deliberating since the Crown and defence presented their closing arguments 10 weeks ago.

Sixty-one witnesses testified and 309 pieces of evidence were submitted at the retrial, which lasted 44 days and spanned four months.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

A key piece of evidence in the Crown's case was the brown sports jacket Oland wore when he visited his father. It was later found to have four small bloodstains on it and DNA matching his father's profile.

The defence argued it was "innocent transfer" and could have pre-dated the homicide.

The high-profile case has gripped the public's imagination from the beginning. It has been described as the O.J. Simpson case of the Maritimes.

Court staff were planning to set up overflow seating in an adjacent courtroom for the anticipated large crowd of spectators. Each courtroom can accommodate about 125 people.

When a jury found Oland guilty at his first trial in December 2015, he collapsed into his chair and wailed uncontrollably. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Oland served about 10 months before the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the judge's instructions to the jury.

His retrial was heard by judge alone.

Oland has maintained his innocence and members of his extended family have stood by him.