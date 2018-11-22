Dennis Oland murder trial continues with testimony from woman who found the body

The second-degree murder retrial of Dennis Oland in the death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland, resumes Thursday with the continued testimony of the person who found the body.

Maureen Adamson, the victim's secretary, discovered the elder Oland face down in a pool of blood in his Saint John office in July 2011.

Adamson, the Crown prosecution's first witness, described being struck by a "vile odour" and seeing legs splayed on the floor before she rushed to get help.

Dennis Oland, 50, was re-arraigned at the beginning of Wednesday's proceedings and pleaded not guilty for a third time to killing his 69-year-old father.

A jury found Dennis Oland guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Justice Terrence Morrison dismissed the 16 jurors chosen for the retrial on Tuesday over concerns the jury selection was tainted. Morrison is presiding over the new retrial without a jury.

On Wednesday, lead defence lawyer Alan Gold and Crown prosecutor Jill Knee delivered their opening statements. Gold said Oland will once again testify in his own defence.

