New Oland murder trial gets underway Wednesday

A new trial of Dennis Oland is set to start Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Saint John Court of Queen's Bench.

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in the death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland, more than seven years ago.

Justice Terrence Morrison will preside over the new trial without a jury after he dismissed the 16 jurors chosen for the initial retrial on Tuesday over concerns the jury selection was tainted.

After jury selection last month, it was discovered that a Saint John police officer who sat with the Crown during jury selection had screened potential jurors using a police force database that shows any interactions people have had with city police.

That could be seen as "juror shopping," Oland's legal team argued, and call into question the jury's eventual verdict.

Morrison agreed and granted the defence's request for a mistrial.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

When the new trial begins, Oland will have to be re-arraigned and re-enter his plea.

The retrial is scheduled to last four months.

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was discovered face down in a pool of blood in his Saint John office the morning of July 7, 2011. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force blows to his head, neck and hands.

A jury found his only son, Dennis, guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

On mobile? Follow the live blog here

- With files from Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon