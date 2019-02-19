Oland murder retrial to resume with videotaped testimony from first trial

The murder retrial for Dennis Oland is expected to resume Tuesday at 11 a.m. with videotaped testimony from the first trial.

Oland is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.

He is the last person known to have seen his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland, alive when he visited him at his office on July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 injuries to his head, neck and hands.

The Crown expects to wrap up its case by the end of the week, after which the defence will begin presenting its evidence.