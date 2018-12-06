Dennis Oland murder retrial to hear from forensic toxicologist

Dennis Oland's murder retrial in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland, is set to resume in Saint John this morning with testimony from a forensic toxicologist.

Dr. Albert Fraser examined samples taken from the victim's body during the autopsy, performed at the Saint John Regional Hospital's morgue on July 8, 2011.

The samples included blood, urine, and eye fluid, called vitreous humour — the clear gel that fills the space between the lens and the retina of the eyeball.

Earlier this week, the pathologist who conducted the autopsy testified there was nothing noteworthy in Fraser's two-page report, other than a small amount of alcohol found in Oland's urine, 2.3 mg/ dl.

"The low concentration of ethyl alcohol in post-mortem urine along with negative ethyl alcohol findings in post-mortem blood and vitreous [humour] indicates alcohol consumption several hours prior to death," Fraser's report states.

Oland's secretary Maureen Adamson previously testified. She did not see him drink any alcohol on July 6, 2011, the day police believe he was killed, and he did not keep any alcohol in the office, other than an old can of Alpine beer.

She did not see him leave the office all day and she left only briefly over the lunch hour that day to pick him up a pizza and can of Coke, she said.

Body decomposition can sometimes endogenously produce alcohol, but the pathologist testified under cross-examination by the defence he noted no signs of decomposition, such as discolouration of the skin.

Several Crown witnesses, however, including Adamson, testified there was a "vile" odour at his office on July 7, 2011, the day she discovered his body face down in a large pool of blood.

Oland, 69, had suffered 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

Dennis Oland has maintained his innocence from the beginning and members of his extended family have stood by him. (CBC)

His only son was the last known person to see him alive during a visit to his office at 52 Canterbury St., the night before.

A jury found Dennis Oland guilty of second-degree murder in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Oland, 50, is being retried by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison alone, without a jury.