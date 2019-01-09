Dennis Oland murder retrial resumes Wednesday

The murder retrial of Dennis Oland will resume Wednesday in Saint John when the Crown calls its next witness.

Although the witness list has not been released, several more members of the Saint John Police Force are expected to testify.

On Tuesday, the court heard from Sgt. Greg Oram, who testified then-Insp. Glen McCloskey sat on a piece of furniture in the bloody Richard Oland crime scene while he crouched near the body. Oram said both men wandered through much of the victim's office — without wearing any protective gear — before being told to get out.

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in his father's death after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

The body of the 69-year-old was discovered in his office, face down in a pool of blood on the morning of July 7, 2011. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

His only son was the last known person to see him alive when he visited him at his office the night before.

Oland has maintained his innocence and members of his extended family have stood by him.

On mobile? Follow our live blog of the Oland trial