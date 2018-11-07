Dennis Oland murder retrial back in Saint John court today

The second-degree murder retrial of Dennis Oland is scheduled to be before the courts in Saint John again today, but it remains unclear whether the high-profile trial will begin.

Proceedings were scheduled to start on Tuesday morning, but Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison advised members of the jury and spectators he was adjourning the matter for at least a day.

"An unexpected legal issue has arisen that has required the start of the trial to be delayed until it is resolved," he said.

"In due course the matter will become public, to the extent that the law permits."

On mobile? Follow our live blog here

Later in the day, Crown prosecutors and Oland's defence lawyers met behind locked doors.

Court is scheduled to resume at the Saint John Law Courts building at 9:30 a.m. AT.

Oland, 50, is accused of killing his father more than seven years ago.

The bludgeoned body of multimillionaire businessman Richard Oland, 69, was discovered in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

A jury found his only son guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned that conviction in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Dennis Oland, who has maintained his innocence from the beginning and has the support of his extended family, again pleaded not guilty on Oct. 15, when jury selection for the retrial began.

A total of 16 jurors, nine women and seven men, were sworn in last week.

The retrial is expected to last about four months.