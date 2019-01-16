Skip to Main Content
Head of forensic unit on the stand as Dennis Oland retrial resumes Wednesday

The murder retrial of Dennis Oland resumes in Saint John Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday with continued testimony from the head of the Saint John Police Force's forensic identification unit.

Dennis Oland is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of his father

Dennis Oland, 50, has been free on bail, living in the community under conditions since October 2016 when the Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial. (CBC)

Sgt. Mark Smith testified Tuesday the investigation into the death of Richard Oland, father of the accused, was hampered by RCMP limits on the number of exhibits its forensics lab would accept for analysis. Four months into the investigation, only 13 items had been analyzed by the RCMP.

His testimony is expected to pick up with Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot's questions about possible footwear impressions Smith noticed in photos of the floor at the crime scene, the victim's Saint John office.

Dennis Oland, 50, was the last known person to see his father alive when he visited him at his investment firm office at 52 Canterbury St., on the evening of July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old multimillionaire was discovered in his office the next morning, face down in a pool of blood. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries. No weapon was ever found.

A jury found Oland guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Oland is now being retried by judge alone.

With files from Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon

