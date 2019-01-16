The murder retrial of Dennis Oland resumes in Saint John Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday with ongoing testimony from the head of the Saint John Police Force's forensic identification unit.

Sgt. Mark Smith testified Tuesday the investigation into the death of Richard Oland, father of the accused, was hampered by RCMP limits on the number of exhibits its forensics lab would accept for analysis. Four months into the investigation, only 13 items had been analyzed by the RCMP.

His testimony is expected to pick up with Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot's questions about possible footwear impressions Smith noticed in photos of the floor at the crime scene, the victim's Saint John office.

Dennis Oland, 50, was the last known person to see his father alive when he visited him at his investment firm office at 52 Canterbury St., on the evening of July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old multimillionaire was discovered in his office the next morning, face down in a pool of blood. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries. No weapon was ever found.

A jury found Oland guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Oland is now being retried by judge alone.

On mobile? Follow the trial live blog here

​