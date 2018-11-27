Dennis Oland defence video shows possible back door escape route of 'killer or killers'

The Saint John police investigation of Richard Oland's homicide is expected to remain in the spotlight today as his son's retrial for second-degree murder enters its second week.

On Friday, the defence for Dennis Oland played a video to illustrate how a "killer or killers" could have escaped using the back door of the victim's office, which was never tested for forensic evidence by police.

The video wasn't shown to the jury at Oland's first trial in 2015 and hasn't been officially entered into evidence. But Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison agreed to watch the contentious enactment, created by the defence with the help of a law student.

It shows the young man at the rear of the building at 52 Canterbury St., walk to his right, hop on top of a small garage in the alleyway, climb over a low retaining wall to a grassy backyard, turn left down a narrow passageway between two buildings, open a wooden gate at the end and exit onto Germain Street.

The back door is located on the second-floor from the front of the building and exits at almost ground level out back because it's on a hill. The defence contends it would have been the preferred exit of the killer or killers because it was the most hidden route.

"That's a possible escape route — you agree with that don't you?" lead defence lawyer Alan Gold asked Const. Duane Squires, one of the first officers to arrive at the scene on July 7, 2011, the day Richard Oland's bludgeoned body was discovered.

"Sure," replied Squires.

"It wasn't that hard to climb upon those two elevations?" pressed Gold.

"No." the officer acknowledged.

Dennis Oland's defence team says Richard Oland's killer could have exited 52 Canterbury St. using the back door and climbed on top of the small garage on the right. (Court exhibit)

Dennis Oland, 50, is being retried in the death of his multimillionaire father. The 69-year-old businessman suffered more than 40 blows to his head, neck and hands, the court has heard.

A jury found Oland guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

The judge-alone retrial, which began Nov. 21, has heard at least 19 officers attended the bloody crime scene in the hours after the body was discovered. Squires, who guarded the scene, testified under cross-examination that in hindsight, he "probably would have done things differently."

On Friday, Crown prosecutor Jill Knee objected to the defence's video, noting it was filmed in 2014 — three years after Oland was killed.

She argued it is unclear if it's representative of the area at the time, citing as an example a pile of debris that made it easier for the law student to climb on top of the garage.

Knee said the video has no probative value and is highly prejudicial.

But Gold argued Squires was making it "sound harder than it would have been" for someone to escape using that route and accused the Crown of trying to minimize the significance of the back door.

Defence lawyer Alan Gold suggested to the court on Friday that the killer could have climbed from the roof of the garage to the grassy area shown here and then ducked down a passageway leading to Germain Street. (Court exhibit)

Oland's family issued a statement Monday demanding the New Brunswick Police Commission immediately resume its investigation into the police force's handling of the case.

The inquiry was put on hold in 2016 pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

The family said there's no reason the probe can't proceed now because the retrial is by judge alone, without a jury.

"We are confident that findings from such an inquiry will support the conclusions that the investigation was filled with missteps and Dennis should never have been charged," read the statement signed by his mother Connie, wife Lisa, and family of his uncle Derek Oland, the executive chairman of Moosehead Breweries Limited.

The trial is scheduled to last four months.