Dennis Oland defence has new info related to 'stomps' coming from victim's office

Dennis Oland's defence team has new information related to the statement of a man who believes he heard Richard Oland being killed in his Saint John office at a time the accused was in Rothesay, the murder retrial heard on Tuesday.

Defence lawyer Michael Lacy didn't say what the new information is, but it came up as he was cross-examining Const. Don Shannon, one of the first officers to arrive at 52 Canterbury St., on July 7, 2011, after the victim's bludgeoned body was discovered.

Shannon took some preliminary statements from potential witnesses at the scene that morning, including Anthony Shaw, who told the officer he had been working downstairs at the Printing Plus office the night before when he heard five or six loud "stomps" coming from the victim's second-floor office around 8 p.m.

The defence has already submitted a timestamped security video that shows Dennis Oland casually shopping at a drug store and country market with his wife around 7:38 p.m. in Rothesay, about a 15 or 20 minute drive away.

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in the death of his multimillionaire father, who was found face down in a pool of blood. The 69-year-old businessman suffered more than 40 blows to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

A jury found Oland guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Const. Don Shannon conducted some preliminary interviews with witnesses at the scene on the morning of July 7, 2011, the trial heard Tuesday. (Catherine Allard/Radio-Canada)

Lacy was questioning Shannon about the notes he took regarding his conversation with Shaw — whether he had carefully documented the relevant times and Shaw's certainty, whether he realized the information could be important to the police investigation — when Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot stood to object.

Veniot raised concerns about the defence using the officer's testimony about his notes for the truth of their contents.

"If Mr. Shaw [testifies to] something different than what [Shannon] has in his notes, it doesn't necessarily mean that this officer is correct because it's a question of his note taking," he said.

The court doesn't have access to all of the information, including new disclosure and new issues surrounding this particular issue, which makes this very relevant. - Michael Lacy, defence lawyer

Lacy argued it was important to question the officer about the circumstances surrounding the taking of the statement.

"The court doesn't have access to all of the information, including new disclosure and new issues surrounding this particular issue, which makes this very relevant," he told Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison.

What the police knew, when they knew it and what they did with the information is also important in the case, he said, noting the defence has already indicated the nature of police conduct is something that's "going to be explored."

The judge agreed to allow Lacy's line of questioning to continue.

"I believe it's legitimate to explore with this witness how he took the notes, the care or lack thereof he took in making those notes, and what the police knew or didn't know at particular times," said Morrison, describing the issues as relevant.

According to the officer's notes, Shaw said he and the building owner John Ainsworth were in the Printing Plus office from around 6 p.m. until 9:20 p.m. He said he didn't hear anything else before or after the noises around 8 p.m.

"In terms of the information Shaw gave you, he was very clear about what he was telling you?" asked Lacy.

"Yes, he was," replied Shannon.

Ainsworth testified at Oland's first trial in 2015 that the "thumping" noises he heard coming from the office could have been anywhere between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Oland was the last known person to see his father alive when he stopped by his office unannounced around 5:35 p.m. that night, just as Oland's secretary was leaving for the day.

Oland told police he left the office around 6:30 p.m. and his father was still alive.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. today with testimony from the two paramedics and two funeral home employees who attended the crime scene.