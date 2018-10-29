Dennis Oland jury selection resumes today at Saint John courthouse

Jury selection for Dennis Oland's second-degree murder retrial in the 2011 killing of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland, resumes today in Saint John.

The process began Oct. 15 at Harbour Station, the city's largest arena, when 1,012 prospective jurors were divided into groups of 50 and assigned dates and times to appear at the courthouse for possible selection.

The first two groups — A and B — are scheduled to appear at 9 a.m., and will face a multi-step process that includes being questioned by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison, scrutinized by two of their peers called triers, and challenged by the lawyers.

Jury selection is "a foundation of our criminal justice system," Morrison told the jury panel during his initial address on Oct. 15.

On mobile? Follow our live blog here

"It is most important that every juror be impartial. An impartial juror is one who will approach the trial with an open mind. He or she will decide the case based upon the evidence at trial and the instructions of the law from me, the judge."

Dennis Oland, 50, a financial advisor, was convicted of second-degree murder in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the decision in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Oland, who has been free on bail since then, living in the community under conditions, is accused of killing his 69-year-old father in Saint John on or around July 6, 2011. He has maintained his innocence from the beginning and has once again pleaded not guilty.

Fourteen jurors and two alternates are required for the retrial, which is expected to last about 16 weeks.

'Valuable experience'

"For nearly everyone, jury service requires changes to a daily routine of work, family, religion, education, or leisure activities," said Morrison.

Most people chosen as jurors "find it a valuable experience, one that gives them a chance to play a direct part in the administration of justice in their community," he said.

In some cases, however, jury service may cause exceptional personal, financial or other hardship.

"We do not wish to cause anyone exceptional hardship by having them be forced into jury duty."

Prospective jurors will each have an opportunity to ask to be excused for reasons laid out in the provincial Jury Act or other reasons.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

A person who is, or at any time has been related to or closely associated with anyone involved in the case, such as the accused, an investigating officer or witness, for example, may not be able to approach the case with an open mind, despite his or her best efforts, the judge said.

Anyone who cares for a child under the age of 14, or for a person who is infirm, aged or mentally incompetent, may also ask to be exempted, he said, along with those who would suffer "serious and irreparable financial loss" by serving on the lengthy trial.

Prospective jurors who haven't raised any concerns about serving, or whose reasons haven't been accepted by Morrison, will proceed to the second stage of the selection process.

Must not reveal questions

They will be asked a series of questions and must take an oath or solemnly affirm to answer each question truthfully.

Two people chosen from the jury panel to assist in the selection process, so-called triers, will then decide whether the prospective juror is acceptable or not.

During the final stage, the Crown prosecutors and defence lawyers may "challenge" a prospective juror to have them excluded without giving any reasons — a so-called peremptory challenge.

"They do not mean to offend anyone," Morrison advised the jury panel. "Do not feel embarrassed if you are not selected. Do not take it personally."

Whether someone is selected or not, they're not allowed to tell any of the other prospective jurors what questions they were asked, or post the questions on social media.

"This is very important to ensure the integrity of the entire jury selection process," Morrison stressed.

"If you did intentionally violate these instructions and you are found out, I can guarantee that you will be brought before me and you would be placed in very serious jeopardy. That is how serious we take the fair selection of a jury for any criminal process."

Anyone who fails to attend for jury selection could also be liable to "significant penalty" for contempt of court," he said.

"As citizens of a democracy there are very few mandatory obligations placed upon you by the state. This … is one of those prices that you pay for the right to live freely under the rule of law."

Two weeks have been set aside for jury selection, with the last group of prospective jurors scheduled to appear on Nov. 9.