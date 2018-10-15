Dennis Oland's new murder trial in 2011 death of father begins today with jury selection

One of the most sensational murder cases in New Brunswick history will be back before the courts in Saint John on Monday as jury selection begins in the retrial of Dennis Oland in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland.

A jury convicted Dennis Oland in December 2015 of second-degree murder, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction in October 2016, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Jury selection for the new trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Harbour Station, the city's largest arena.

The arena served as a makeshift courtroom for jury selection in 2015 as well because the Saint John Law Courts building wasn't big enough to accommodate the large number of prospective jurors.

There is a publication ban on how many people have been summonsed to attend Monday for possible jury duty, but 5,000 were served a summons for Oland's first trial — nearly 17 times the usual number in New Brunswick.

It was one of the largest jury pools in the province and larger than some of the most high-profile cases across Canada that have generated international headlines, including Robert Pickton, Luka Magnotta and Paul Bernardo.

Justice officials wanted to ensure they had a large enough jury pool from which to select 12 jurors, two alternates and two additional jurors without bias.

They were concerned about the amount of pre-trial publicity and possible conflicts of interest, given the city's small population of about 68,000 and the Oland family's prominence as founders of ​Moosehead Breweries Ltd., the oldest independently-owned brewery in Canada.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Anyone who received a summons must appear before Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison on Monday, unless they were previously excused by the head sheriff. Otherwise, they could be found in contempt of court and fined up to $1,000.

The provincial Jury Act sets out a variety of reasons people can be excused. They include:

The person has served on a jury within the five years preceding the summons.

The person is aged 70 or older.

The person is unable to understand, speak or read the official language in which the proceeding is being conducted.

The person suffers from a physical, mental or other infirmity that is "incompatible with the discharge of the duties of a juror."

Jury service would cause "severe hardship" because the person provides care to a child under the age of 14, a person who is infirm or elderly, or a person who is mentally incompetent.

Jury service would cause "serious and irreparable financial loss" because the proceeding is expected to last 10 or more days.

The retrial is scheduled to last 65 days and employers in New Brunswick are not required to pay employees' wages while they serve on a jury.

Jurors are paid a fee, however — $40 a day for the first nine days, which then increases to $40 for each half-day and $80 for each full day.

Oland, 50, a financial adviser, is accused of killing his 69-year-old father, whose body was discovered in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

He has been living in the community under conditions since October 2016, when the Court of Appeal ordered a new trial and released him on bail.

Oland maintains he is innocent and his extended family has stood by him from the beginning.