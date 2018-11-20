Dennis Oland's murder retrial set to resume after unexpected 2-week delay

Dennis Oland's murder retrial in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father Richard Oland is set to resume in Saint John today after an unexpected two-week delay.

The trial was scheduled to begin on Nov. 6, but Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison told jurors a "legal issue" had arisen.

He said the issue had to be addressed before the trial could start and adjourned for the day to meet with the Crown prosecutors and defence lawyers behind locked doors.

The next morning, Morrison announced he and the lawyers needed more time to resolve the matter and postponed proceedings for another two weeks.

Information about those meetings is subject to a publication ban. "In due course, the matter will become public, to the extent that the law allows," Morrison has said.

Oland, 50, is accused of killing his 69-year-old father, whose body was discovered in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction in October 2016 and ordered a retrial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Jury selection for the new high-profile trial was completed on Oct. 31. It took three days to choose 14 jurors and two alternates from the thousands of people summonsed.

The retrial is expected to last four months.