Lead investigator on Oland homicide to face pointed cross-examination by defence

Dennis Oland's lead defence lawyer will begin today what's expected to be a pointed cross-examination of the lead investigator on the Richard Oland homicide.

Alan Gold has already advised the court that the quality of the Saint John Police Force's investigation will be a major issue in Oland's defence at his second-degree murder retrial.

It came up again on Wednesday during Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot's direct examination of Const. Stephen Davidson about some security video from Thandi's restaurant, located across the street from the victim's office, from the day of the killing.

When Veniot used a defence exhibit from the first trial to help Davidson describe the location of the two cameras and their coverage areas, Gold stood to address the court.

"Just to be clear, Justice, we produced this. This was not part of the police investigation," he said, referring to the aerial photo with shaded areas. "This isn't something the officer did."

"As you know, the quality of the police investigation is going to be an issue in this case, so I just want to be clear what you're seeing there and the officer's corresponding oral testimony is defence work product."

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father more than seven years ago.

The body of the 69-year-old was discovered face down in his office on July 7, 2011 with 45 sharp and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

Dennis Oland told police he stopped at Renforth Wharf on his way home from visiting his father on Jul 6, 2011, to see if his children were there swimming. (CBC)

His son was the last known person to see him alive during a visit to his office at 52 Canterbury St. the night before.

A jury found Oland guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

In pre-trial documents, the defence advised the court they intend to argue "that the [Saint John Police Force's] investigation into the homicide of Richard Oland was inadequate and will also seek to impugn the conduct and credibility of various SJPF officers involved in the investigation."