Oland retrial to resume with legal arguments on hearsay evidence

The murder retrial of Dennis Oland is scheduled to resume today at 9:30 a.m. with an unusual application by Oland's defence lawyers regarding hearsay evidence about the search for his dead father's missing cellphone.

Oland's defence team wants the court to declare as fact that the first "roaming error" in the unsuccessful search for the victim's iPhone occurred on July 7, shortly after his body was discovered, as testified to by a Saint John Police Force officer.

The officer testified that he was advised of the roaming error during a call to Rogers Communications the day Oland's body was discovered.

Rogers' records of that search have since been purged, and courts don't normally accept one person's account of a two-person conversation for the truth of its contents. But the defence argues that the conversation meets the exception rule for hearsay because it was an exchange between two professionals performing their duties.

Crown prosecutor Jill Knee said the court will also hear from another witness in the afternoon. She did not name the witness, but it's expected to be John Ainsworth, one of two men who heard thumping noises coming from the victim's second-floor office on July 6, 2011, the night he was killed.

Oland, 51, is being retried for second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of his father Richard Oland more than seven years ago.

A jury found him guilty in 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction in 2016, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone in Saint John's Court of Queen's Bench.

Oland is the last person known to have seen his father alive. The body of the 69-year-old multimillionaire was found in his investment firm office on July 7, 2011 with 45 injuries to his head, neck and hands.

The court heard Tuesday from videotaped testimony of Joy Kearsey, a DNA expert from the RCMP forensic lab, from Oland's first trial. The Crown and defence agreed to play the video instead of recalling Kearsey as a witness.

She testified that DNA extracted from three bloodstains found on the brown sports jacket Oland wore when he visited his father the night he was killed matched his father's profile.

The rest of Kearsey's testimony will be heard on Thursday.