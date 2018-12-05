Forensic evidence is expected to be the focus of Dennis Oland's second-degree murder retrial today when the head of the Saint John Police Force's specialized unit returns to the witness stand.

Sgt. Mark Smith, who testified last Thursday and Friday about processing the bloody crime scene, will likely detail his examination of Oland's car and other belongings for any blood evidence linking him to his father's homicide.

Oland, 50, drove his Volkswagen Golf City to and from his father's office at 52 Canterbury St., on the evening of July 6, 2011, when he became the last known person to see him alive.

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was discovered in his investment firm office the next morning, lying face down in a large pool of blood. The multimillionaire had suffered 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

The Crown has said the brown sports jacket Dennis Oland wore when he visited his father that night had four areas of blood on it and DNA matching his father's profile.

On Tuesday, the defence advanced its theory the "killer or killers" would have been covered in blood.

"This was a very bloody situation in terms of how the deceased met his death?" defence lawyer Michael Lacy asked the pathologist who performed the autopsy.

"I would agree," replied Dr. Ather Naseemuddin.

Dennis Oland, 50, has been free on bail, living in the community under conditions since October 2016 when the Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial. (CBC)

Lacy suggested whoever perpetrated the beating likely would have had a "substantial" amount of blood on the "weapon, weapons, on them and on their clothing."

But before Naseemuddin could reply, Crown prosecutor Jill Knee objected, arguing that was outside the pathologist's area of expertise, which is the cause, manner and mechanism of death — not blood spatter on an assailant.

Lacy took a different tack. He asked whether Naseemuddin would have expected there to be significant blood from the wounds. "I would think, yes," the pathologist replied.

Lacy also asked Naseemuddin whether the crime scene photos showed significant blood pooled around the body and spatter. "Yes, I did see that."

Oland is being retried in his father's death after he successfully appealed his December 2015 conviction.

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal set aside the guilty verdict in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

The head of the Saint John Police Force's forensic identification section was originally slated to be recalled on Tuesday afternoon, but lead Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot advised the court he was "seriously under the weather."

The defence plans to cross-examine Smith once the Crown completes its direct examination.

The retrial, which began on Nov. 21, is expected to last four months.