Murder retrial to hear more evidence about Dennis Oland's financial problems

Dennis Oland's second-degree murder retrial resumes in Saint John Tuesday with more testimony expected about his finances during the months leading up to the bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father Richard in 2011.

The Crown has sugge​sted the accused's deepening debt was a possible motive for murder, but the defence contends cash flow issues were nothing new for the financial adviser.

Last week, bank officials testified that Oland obtained a $75,000 line of credit secured against his Rothesay home in August 2010 and increased that amount by $88,000 in March 2011.

By that summer, a $1,666.67 interest payment to his father on the $500,000 he had provided in 2008-09 to help Oland through a costly divorce from his first wife bounced due to insufficient funds.

​Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in his father's death.

He is the last person known to have seen his father alive when he visited him at his office on the evening of July 6, 2011. The 69-year-old's body was discovered in the office the next morning, with 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

A jury found his son guilty in 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

On mobile? Follow our live blog here

Tuesday marks Day 28 of the retrial, which began on Nov. 21.

The presentation of evidence is expected to wrap up sometime in March, followed by closing arguments and a decision likely in May or June.