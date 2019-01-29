Dennis Oland's murder retrial hears from victim's mistress

Dennis Oland's murder retrial in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, Richard, resumed in Saint John on Tuesday with testimony from the victim's mistress.

Instead of calling Diana Sedlacek to testify, the Crown and defence agreed to play a videotape of her testimony from Oland's first trial in 2015.

The defence chose not to cross-examine Sedlacek at the first trial.

Sedlacek is a key witness in the Crown's case.

The court has heard the couple were texting on July 6, 2011, about a trip they were planning to take together. Sedlacek tried to reach Richard Oland repeatedly that night, but her text messages and calls went unanswered.

Oland, 50, is the last person known to have seen his multimillionaire father alive when he visited him at his office that night around 5:35 p.m. The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

A jury found Oland guilty of second-degree murder in 2015, but the Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Oland is now being retried for second-degree murder by judge alone. Tuesday marks Day 24 of the retrial.

Dennis Oland has maintained his innocence from the beginning and members of his extended family have stood by him. (CBC)

The Court of Queen's Bench is also expected to hear from a forensic video analyst this week.

Grant Fredericks, who operates Forensic Video Solutions, in Spokane, Wash., examined security videos of Oland from July 6, 2011, and compared what he was wearing with photos of clothing items police seized from his home, including his bloodstained brown sports jacket.

Oland told police he was wearing a navy blazer when he visited his father, but security video of him from his office building and witness testimony showed he was actually wearing a brown sports jacket.

The Crown has said the jacket seized from Oland's bedroom closet a week after his father's body was found had four areas of blood on it and DNA that matched the victim's profile.

This Brunswick House security video shows Dennis Oland wearing a brown sports jacket on on July 6, 2011. (Court exhibit)

Fredericks testified at Oland's first trial that he could not say definitively whether the clothing worn in the videos was the same as the "known" seized items, because of the low resolution of the videos.

Security videos are often compressed to save memory space and, consequently, lose detail, he had said.

Instead of recalling Fredericks for the retrial, the Crown had decided, with agreement from the defence, to play a video of his 2015 testimony.

