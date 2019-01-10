Unnamed witness will testify as Oland murder trial resumes Thursday

The Dennis Oland murder retrial resumes Thursday with an unnamed Crown witness scheduled to take the stand in Saint John court at 9:30 a.m.

Afterwards retired constable Rick Russell, the lead investigator in the Richard Oland murder case, will continue his testimony that began Wednesday afternoon. Russell was detailing his involvement in the investigation, including participating in the search of Dennis Oland's home, when court was adjourned for the day.

Oland, 50, who is the last person known to have seen his multimillionaire father alive when he visited him at his office on the evening of July 6, 2011, is being retried for second-degree murder in his death.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning.

A jury found his son guilty in 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

