Defence no longer arguing Oland investigators suffered from 'tunnel vision'

Dennis Oland's defence team says it will no longer argue that Saint John Police suffered from "tunnel vision" in their investigation of the accused.

Defence lawyer Alan Gold claimed in court last week the force became so fixated on the belief Oland murdered his father, Richard Oland, investigators ignored or gave "short shrift" to any evidence to the contrary.

On Thursday, Justice Terrence Morrison asked if the argument will still be brought forward and the defence said no.

"We have discussed that further and there won't be any more to be heard about that, Mr. Justice," said Gold.

The defence told CBC News its admissibility is debatable and it's not worth pursuing.

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in the death of his father, who suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries.

Oland was the last known person to see the 69-year-old multimillionaire alive when he visited him at his investment firm office at 52 Canterbury St. on the evening of July 6, 2011.

A jury found him guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

He is being tried by judge alone in Saint John's Court of Queen's Bench.

