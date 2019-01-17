Defence questions forensic unit head as Dennis Oland retrial resumes

The Dennis Oland murder retrial is scheduled to continue Thursday at 9:30 a.m. with the continued cross-examination of the head of the Saint John Police Force's forensic identification unit.

Sgt. Mark Smith testified under cross-examination Wednesday he could have done more to protect the Richard Oland homicide scene from possible contamination.

On Wednesday, Smith agreed with defence lawyer Michael Lacy that he didn't follow all best practices in processing the crime scene.

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in the death of his father, Richard, who suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries.

Dennis Oland was the last known person to see the 69-year-old multimillionaire alive when he visited him at his investment firm office at 52 Canterbury St. on the evening of July 6, 2011.

A jury found Oland guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

He is being tried by judge alone.

On mobile? Follow the trial live blog here

​