Dennis Oland defence to call first witness, request private court visit of crime scene

Dennis Oland's defence team is expected to begin presenting its evidence today, Day 40 of his murder retrial in the bludgeoning death of his father Richard in Saint John more than 7½ years ago.

The identity of the first witness has not been disclosed, but a bloodstain pattern analyst was the first to be called to the stand during Oland's first trial in 2015.

Oland is scheduled to testify on Wednesday.

The defence also expects to file an application this week for the court to visit the crime scene — the victim's office at 52 Canterbury St.

If Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison agrees to the site visit, it will not be open to members of the public or the media, according to lead defence lawyer Alan Gold.

"A view is simply an opportunity for the trier of fact to see a thing or location with their own eyes," he said in an email to CBC News. "There is no recording or discussion. It is not part of the trial."

The court doesn't keep any statistics on such applications, but they are "not frequently made and site visits are not a common occurrence," said court clerk Amanda Evans.

Deputy clerk Joan Collins, who has worked in the court system since 1981, said she only remembers it happening "maybe a couple of times."

Gold has said photographs of the crime scene "don't do justice to the compactness of the location and that may well be a factor that the court has to consider in deciding what happened."

Toronto-based lawyer Alan Gold is the lead of Dennis Oland's three-member defence team. (CBC)

Oland, 51, is being retried for second-degree murder after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

He is being retried by judge alone. The retrial began on Nov. 21 and the Crown wrapped up its case on Feb. 22.​

During Oland's first trial, the defence's blood expert testified the killer would have had a significant amount of spatter on him or her.

Patrick Laturnus, a retired RCMP forensic specialist turned consultant and instructor, suggested the court visualize a fountain to imagine the blood flying off the victim's body as he was struck 45 times, sustaining sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

The retrial has heard the brown sports jacket Oland wore when he visited his father on the night he was killed had four confirmed bloodstains on it — two on the right sleeve, one on the upper left chest and one on the back, in the middle, near the hem. All four were three millimetres or less in size.

If the brown jacket had been worn during the slaying, it would have had "so much blood" on it, it would have been visible in a photograph, despite its dark colour, Laturnus had said.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

​Information police filed to obtain the search warrant for Oland's home to seize the jacket indicated they expected the perpetrator would have had "significant" spatter on their person.

The Hugo Boss jacket had been dry cleaned the day after Oland was questioned by police and told he was a suspect in his father's death. It still had the dry cleaning tag attached to the collar when it was seized from his bedroom closet.

DNA extracted from three of the four confirmed bloodstains matched his father's profile. The estimated probability of selecting an unrelated individual at random from the Canadian Caucasian population with the same DNA profile is one in 20 quintillion, the court has heard.

The quantity of DNA obtained from the fourth bloodstain didn't meet the RCMP's minimum requirement for processing.

​Oland told police he was wearing a navy blazer when he visited his father on the evening of July 6, 2011, but security video and witness testimony showed he was wearing a brown jacket.

The body of the 69-year-old multimillionaire was discovered in the office the next morning, face down in a large pool of blood, with spatter radiating 360 degrees.

Oland is the last known person to have seen his father alive.