Crown expected to call next witness as Dennis Oland's murder retrial resumes

Day 8 of Dennis Oland's ​murder retrial in the death of his father Richard Oland more than seven years ago is scheduled to get underway in Saint John's Court of Queen's Bench this morning, when the Crown calls its next witness.

Last week, the trial heard from several Saint John Police Force officers, including the head of the forensic identification section who testified about the challenges he faced protecting the bloody crime scene at 52 Canterbury St.

Sgt. Mark Smith said he conceded when some senior officers "wished to view" the body before he had finished processing the scene and later had to order two officers to "get out," when they entered without his approval or supervision and without wearing any protective gear.

At least two officers who were guarding the scene used the washroom in the foyer outside the second-storey office before it was tested for forensic evidence, and the back door was never tested because someone opened it and contaminated it, the courtroom heard.

On mobile? Follow the live blog here

Smith's testimony will continue at a later date. The defence plans to cross-examine him once the Crown completes its direct examination.

During Oland's first trial in 2015, Smith was on the stand for about six days.

The court also heard Friday from Const. Daniel Weber, who was tasked with another officer on July 8, 2011, to search Water and Prince William streets, which run parallel to Canterbury Street. They were told to look for "anything out of the ordinary," but found no weapon and nothing suspicious, he said.

Weber also participated in the search of Oland's home and the nearby Renforth Wharf area, the court heard.

Under cross-examination by Defence Lawyer Michael Lacy, Weber acknowledged he only prepared his report on his involvement in the case last month.

Lacy asked if it's normal police practice not to document events for more than seven years.

"Normal, no. However, this situation I was involved in was a search party that had higher authority that I was just working under," Weber replied.

A jury found Oland guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in October of 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Oland, 50, is now being retried for second-degree murder by judge-alone.

He was the last known person to see his father alive during a visit to his father's office on July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old multimillionaire was discovered face down in a pool of blood in his office the next morning, shortly before 9 a.m. He had suffered more than 40 blows to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

Oland has maintained his innocence from the beginning and members of his extended family have stood by him, including his mother Connie, wife Lisa, and uncle Derek Oland, the victim's brother and executive chairperson of Moosehead Breweries Ltd.

The retrial is scheduled to last four months.