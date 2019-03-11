Dennis Oland defence to call final evidence at murder retrial

Dennis Oland's murder retrial in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father Richard resumes in Saint John this morning with what is expected to be the last evidence from the defence and a private court visit to the crime scene in the afternoon.

His lawyers have declined to reveal who will be called to testify, if anyone.

Oland's mother Connie Oland and uncle Jack Connell were among those who were excluded from the courtroom during his testimony last week.

During Oland's first trial in 2015, the defence had intended to call his mother, uncle, wife Lisa Andrik-Oland, sister Jacqueline Walsh and friend Mary Beth Watt to testify on his behalf, but then abruptly closed its case following his testimony.

Oland, 51, is being retried for second-degree murder in the death of his multimillionaire father after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was found in his investment firm office at 52 Canterbury St. on the morning of July 7, 2011, face down in a large pool of blood.

He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found and the only item that went missing was his cellphone.

His son is the last known person to have seen him alive during a visit to his office the night before, from around 5:35 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Last Friday, the defence and Crown submitted an agreed statement of fact regarding Mary Beth Watt, who co-owned the sailboat Loki with Oland's wife. The agreed statement, entered in lieu of Watt testifying, indicates she spoke to Oland on the night his father was killed.

Watt had taken some friends out on the boat on July 6, 2011, when she experienced trouble with the throttle. She called Oland for help around 1:45 p.m., and he gave her advice on how to fit the problem, according to the statement.

At about 9:20 p.m., Oland called Watt and left a message, asking how she had made out with the boat. Watt called Oland back around 9:40 p.m. and they further discussed the issue. Oland told her he would go to the Loi and try a new idea he had for fixing the problem, the court document states.

On July 17, when Watt and her husband had a social visit with Oland and his wife, Oland discussed materials he had obtained from various stores on July 7 to fix the throttle, as well as a sail cover he picked up that day, which turned out not to fit properly.

​At 1:30 p.m., the court is scheduled to visit the crime scene after Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison approved an application by the defence.

Morrison, at least one lawyer from the Crown and defence teams, Oland and at least one sheriff's deputy will attend. No members of the public, including reporters, will be allowed.

The defence requested the site visit, arguing photographs alone don't allow the court to fully assess the size of the second-storey office, the steepness of the stairs, the viability of the back door as a possible escape route of the killer and the blood spatter evidence.