Bloodstain expert examined Oland homicide scene 4 days after body found, retrial hears

A bloodstain pattern analyst who examined the Richard Oland homicide scene four days after the victim's body had been removed says the delay was not ideal.

"It can limit your interpretation," RCMP Sgt. Brian Wentzell testified Wednesday at Dennis Oland's murder retrial in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father.

The best scenario, said Wentzell, is to arrive at a scene soon after the discovery of a body, while the body is still present.

But Wentzell, who was based in Halifax at the time, was only advised of a request for assistance from the Saint John Police Force on the evening of July 10, 2011 via a voicemail his supervisor left at his home.

He packed up his gear the next morning and drove up, arriving around noon, he said.

By that time, numerous people had been in and outof the bloody crime scene, including police officers, paramedics and funeral home employees.

Most of them were not wearing any protective gear, such as footwear coverings, the retrial has heard.

Several items in the victim's office at 52 Canterbury St. had also been moved or removed.

Wentzell's testimony is scheduled to continue when the retrial resumes Thursday at 9 a.m. — the accused's birthday.

Dennis Oland, who is being retried on a charge of second-degree murder related to his father's death more than seven years ago, turned 51 today. (CBC)

Oland, 51, is being retried for second-degree murder after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

He is the last person known to have seen his father alive when he visited him at his office on July 6, 2011, between around 5:35 p.m. and 6:36 p.m.

The body of the 69-year-old multimillionaire was found in the office the next morning, face down in a pool of blood. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

