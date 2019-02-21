New evidence in Dennis Oland murder retrial may be revealed today

Dennis Oland's murder retrial in the death of his father could hear details today about the new evidence in the 7½-year-old case that brought proceedings to an abrupt halt on Wednesday.

​No information about the nature of the evidence was revealed in the Saint John courtroom, but lead defence lawyer Alan Gold described the disclosure from the Crown as "significant."

"We are required by law to explore it and that's going to take some time," Gold told Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison just before lunch, requesting an adjournment for the rest of the afternoon.

The retrial is also expected to hear today from some of the Crown's final witnesses.

They include two DNA experts, who will testify about the accused's bloodstained brown sports jacket, and someone the Crown hasn't publicly named but is believed to be John Ainsworth. He is one of two men who heard thumping noises coming from Richard Oland's office on the night he was killed.

Gold told the judge he anticipated the day would proceed as scheduled — "if things go smoothly."

"I'm in an awkward position because I cannot get into details," he said.

"I'm not asking you to," replied Morrison.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Dennis Oland, 51, is being retried for second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland.

The accused is the last person known to have seen his father alive when he visited him at his investment firm office at 52 Canterbury St. on the evening of July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning, face down in a pool of blood. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

A jury found Oland guilty in 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction in 2016, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.

Four of the small stains found on the brown sports jacket Dennis Oland wore when he visited his father on the night he was killed were confirmed to be blood and the DNA extracted from three of them matched his father's profile. (Court exhibit)

The Crown and defence have agreed to use the videotaped testimony of two DNA experts from the first trial rather than call them to testify again.

Joy Kearsey and Thomas Suzanski both worked for the RCMP's forensic lab and both analyzed several items related to the case, including the brown sports jacket the accused wore when he visited his father on the night he was killed.

The Hugo Boss jacket had four small confirmed bloodstains on it — two on the right sleeve, one on the upper left chest and one on the back, in the centre, near the hem.

Kearsey had testified the DNA extracted from three of the bloodstains matched the victim's profile. The estimated probability of selecting an unrelated individual at random from the Canadian Caucasian population with the same DNA profile is one in 510 billion, she had said.

The quantity of human DNA obtained from the fourth bloodstain didn't meet the RCMP's minimum requirement for processing.

Suzanski subsequently used a more "discriminating" program and concluded the chances the DNA extracted from the three bloodstains did not belong to the victim were one in 20 quintillion.

Kearsey and Suzanski could not say how the blood got on the jacket or how long it had been there, but both testified the DNA likely came from the blood, rather than another source, such as saliva or sweat.

John Ainsworth, pictured here in 2015, previously testified he believes the noises he heard on July 6, 2011, were the sounds of Richard Oland being killed. (CBC)

Ainsworth, who owns the building the victim's office was in and the printing shop downstairs, testified at Oland's first trial about hearing an initial thump, a slight lag, then eight or 10 thumps like "rapid fire" coming from the second-floor office on July 6, 2011, sometime between 6 p.m and 8 p.m.

He said he believed the noises he heard were the sounds of the killing.

Anthony Shaw, who was with Ainsworth in Printing Plus that night, has described hearing similar noises coming from upstairs, but put the time as being around 7:30 p.m. "It's my best guess," he said.

The defence has time-stamped security video of the accused shopping with his wife at a drug store and country market across town in Rothesay around 7:38 p.m.