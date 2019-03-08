Dennis Oland will take the stand at his murder retrial for a third day Friday.

Oland spent Thursday defending himself against the accusation that he killed his father, Richard Oland, when he visited his office on July 6, 2011.

The Crown could begin its cross-examination of Oland sometime Friday.

During his testimony over the previous two days, Oland denied bringing a weapon or tool with him during his visit to Richard Oland's office the night the multimillionaire was killed. He denied wearing any coveralls while he was there, taking his father's cellphone with him when he left, or disposing of the missing cellphone or any weapon after the visit.

Oland, 51, is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

He is the last person known to have seen his father alive when he visited him at his office on July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.