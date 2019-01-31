Crown to call next witness in Oland murder retrial

The Crown will call its next witness today in Dennis Oland's murder retrial for the 2011 death of his father, Richard Oland.

The trial is expected to hear financial related testimony today, likely from bank officials detailing Dennis Oland's financial problems.

In the months leading up to Richard Oland's death, his son was spending more than he earned, despite being deeply in debt. His bank account was overdrawn and credit maxed out. His most recent monthly loan payment to his father of $1,666.67 had bounced.

On Wednesday, the court heard from Anthony Shaw, a Crown witness who maintained he heard thumping noises coming from Richard Oland's Saint John office the night he was killed at a time when the accused was seen across town in Rothesay.

Shaw testified he heard noises above where he was working at Printing Plus around 7:30 p.m. on July 6, 2011.

Dennis Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.

He is the last person known to have seen his multimillionaire father alive when he visited him at his office. He told police he left around 6:30 p.m.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

The trial will resume today at 9:30 a.m.