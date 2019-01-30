Skip to Main Content
Oland murder trial will hear from forensic video analyst
Coming Up

Oland murder trial will hear from forensic video analyst

Dennis Oland's murder retrial resumes in Saint John today with testimony from an unidentified Crown witness, followed by the videotaped testimony of a forensic video analyst from the first trial in 2015.

Dennis Oland is being retried for 2nd-degree murder in the 2011 death of his father

Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon · CBC News ·
Forensic video analyst Grant Fredericks compared Dennis Oland's clothes on security video footage with police photos. (CBC)

Dennis Oland's murder retrial resumes in Saint John today with testimony from an unidentified Crown witness, followed by the videotaped testimony of a forensic video analyst from the first trial in 2015.

Grant Fredericks, who operates Forensic Video Solutions in Spokane, Wash., examined security videos of Oland from July 6, 2011, and compared what the accused was wearing with photos of clothing items police seized from his home, including his bloodstained brown sports jacket.

Fredericks testified at Oland's first trial that he could not say definitively whether the clothing worn in the videos was the same as the "known" seized items, because of the low resolution of the videos.

Instead of recalling Fredericks for the retrial, the Crown had decided, with agreement from the defence, to play a video of his 2015 testimony.

Dennis Oland told police he was wearing a navy blazer when he went to visit his father on July 6, 2011, but video surveillance shows he was wearing a brown sports jacket that day, the jury heard. (Court exhibit)

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.

He is the last person known to have seen his multimillionaire father alive when he visited him at his office on July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us