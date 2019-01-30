Oland murder trial will hear from forensic video analyst
Dennis Oland is being retried for 2nd-degree murder in the 2011 death of his father
Dennis Oland's murder retrial resumes in Saint John today with testimony from an unidentified Crown witness, followed by the videotaped testimony of a forensic video analyst from the first trial in 2015.
Grant Fredericks, who operates Forensic Video Solutions in Spokane, Wash., examined security videos of Oland from July 6, 2011, and compared what the accused was wearing with photos of clothing items police seized from his home, including his bloodstained brown sports jacket.
Fredericks testified at Oland's first trial that he could not say definitively whether the clothing worn in the videos was the same as the "known" seized items, because of the low resolution of the videos.
Instead of recalling Fredericks for the retrial, the Crown had decided, with agreement from the defence, to play a video of his 2015 testimony.
Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.
He is the last person known to have seen his multimillionaire father alive when he visited him at his office on July 6, 2011.
The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.