The murder retrial of Dennis Oland resumes Tuesday with the continued testimony of acting Insp. David Brooker, who was the sergeant in charge of the Saint John Police Force's major crime unit when the father of the accused was found dead seven years ago.

Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot began questioning Brooker late Monday afternoon, the first day back after an extended holiday break.

Brooker attended the crime scene with then-Insp. Glen McCloskey in July 2011. He testified the head of forensics, Sgt. Mark Smith, took them into the office where Richard Oland's body was, but the pair didn't touch anything and only stayed for "30 seconds or so."

Brooker said it still wasn't clear at the time whether it was a homicide or suicide, but "regardless, we shouldn't have been in that area."

Oland, 50, who is the last person known to have seen his multimillionaire father alive when he visited him at his office on the evening of July 6, 2011, is being retried for second-degree murder in his death.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

The body of the 69-year-old was found in the office the next morning, face down in a pool of blood. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

A jury found his son guilty in 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.