Dennis Oland pleads not guilty, again, in father's death

Dennis Oland has again pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father multimillionaire Richard Oland.

Oland, 50, entered the plea this afternoon at Harbour Station, Saint John's largest arena, which is serving as a makeshift courtroom for jury selection.

He leaned forward into the microphone, facing the judge, and said, "I plead not guilty," as potential jurors, his wife, Lisa Oland, and mother, Connie Oland, quietly looked on from the bleachers behind him.

Oland was convicted in December 2015 of second-degree murder, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the decision in October 2016, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

It is one of the most sensational murder cases in New Brunswick history.

Prospective jurors were summonsed to appear at 9 a.m. AT, but the formal proceedings didn't get underway until mid-afternoon, after lunch was served.

Oland, sporting a navy blazer and grey pants, was led to a table on the floor of the arena by one of his defence lawyers and took a seat. He slowly spun his chair around and glanced at the crowd, some of whom will soon determine his fate.

Saint John's Harbour Station has been turned into a makeshift courtroom for jury selection for Oland's murder retrial. (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC)

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison said 14 jurors and two alternates will be selected for the new trial, which is expected to last 16 weeks, with court sitting for the most part Tuesdays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

But the actual jury selection process won't begin until Oct. 29 at the Saint John Law Courts building. The two-week delay is required "for legal reasons," the judge said, without elaborating.

Monday's proceedings were simply to divide the prospective jurors into groups of 50 and to give them a tentative date and time to appear at the courthouse.

It was a long day and patience started to wear thin for some.

Prospective jurors faced long lineups Monday morning as they waited to get through security and register. (CBC)

As of 10:30 a.m., a long line of people still stretched the length of the arena and well out the door as they waited to get through security and to register.

"Please be aware you may be here until late in the day — please make necessary arrangements before noon," a handout advised. That could include calling employers or child-care providers, or having prescription medications delivered, an official explained.

They were allowed to use electronic devices in silent mode while they waited, but could not take any photos or videos. Once the judge entered, court was in session and they weren't able to use electronic devices or leave, until instructed to do so by the judge.

"While every effort is being made to expedite the process, the ending time is uncertain," the handout said.

Potential jurors may obtain, snacks, a light lunch and," if necessary, dinner" — all at no cost.

There is a publication ban on anything that might identify the jurors and alternates who will ultimately be selected from the many people who attended Monday's proceedings. (CBC)

The arena served as a makeshift courtroom for jury selection in 2015 as well because the Saint John Law Courts building wasn't big enough to accommodate the large number of prospective jurors.

There is a publication ban on how many people have been summonsed to attend Monday for possible jury duty, but 5,000 were served a summons for Oland's first trial — nearly 17 times the usual number in New Brunswick.

It was one of the largest jury pools in the province and larger than some of the most high-profile cases across Canada that have generated international headlines, including Robert Pickton, Luka Magnotta and Paul Bernardo.

Justice officials wanted to ensure they had a large enough jury pool from which to select 12 jurors, two alternates and two additional jurors without bias.

They were concerned about the amount of pretrial publicity and possible conflicts of interest, given the city's small population of about 68,000 and the Oland family's prominence as founders of ​Moosehead Breweries Ltd., the oldest independently owned brewery in Canada.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Anyone who received a summons must appear before the judge today, unless they were previously excused by the head sheriff. Otherwise, they could be found in contempt of court and fined up to $1,000.

Oland, a financial adviser, is accused of killing his 69-year-old father, whose body was discovered in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

He has been living in the community under conditions since October 2016, when the Court of Appeal ordered a new trial and released him on bail.

Oland maintains he is innocent and his extended family has stood by him from the beginning.