Dennis Oland retrial expected to hear more about victim's missing iPhone

The murder retrial of Dennis Oland is expected to resume today with more testimony about the victim's missing iPhone.

The court heard Thursday that Saint John police were searching backup data of Richard Oland's phone for evidence related to his 2011 bludgeoning death as recently as a few months ago.

Sylvie Gill, an investigator with the specialized unit testified that communications company Rogers tried to "ping" the phone at the request of the Saint John Police Force, but got a "roaming error" message.

RCMP technical crimes expert Payman Hakimian also testified that he produced a "data dump" of the iPhone backup in August 2018, using the latest available technology.

His analysis found the iPhone backup was completed on July 6, 2011, at 4:41 p.m. and the phone was disconnected from the computer at 4:44 p.m.

That was less than an hour before Dennis Oland stopped by to visit his father, becoming the last person known to have seen him alive.

The body of the 69-year-old multimillionaire was found in the office the next morning with 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury. He is being retried by judge alone.