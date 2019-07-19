Appeal of Dennis Oland's 2nd-degree murder acquittal unlikely, say veteran lawyers

A week has passed since Dennis Oland was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, with no word yet on whether the Crown will appeal.

But two veteran defence lawyers contend it's unlikely New Brunswick prosecutors will challenge Oland's acquittal in the high-profile retrial in Saint John.

"I think this is the end of the road for this matter," said local lawyer David Lutz, who has handled 42 murder cases during his 42-year career.

He described Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison's written decision as carefully reasoned.

"I don't know of a Supreme Court of Canada judgment that went over 150 pages."

In a judge-alone trial, the judge has to "clear every street, every alley, every sidewalk to make sure that he has covered everything. And that was done in this case," said Lutz.

In his July 19 decision, Morrison found "there is much to implicate" Oland, 51, in the murder of his multimillionaire father Richard. The judge cited as an example the four small bloodstains and DNA matching his father's profile found on the jacket Oland wore when he visited his father at his Saint John office on the night he was killed.

But Morrison ruled there were "too many missing puzzle pieces" in the circumstantial case to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Justice has been done; it's been double done," said Lutz, referring to the fact this was Oland's second trial. "Now people should get on with their lives."

Veteran Saint John-area defence lawyer David Lutz said he doubts the Crown will appeal Dennis Oland's acquittal, given the judge's 'carefully reasoned' ruling. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Public Prosecutions Services has until Aug. 19 to file an appeal and prosecutors said in a statement they intend to "carefully study and review" Morrison's reasons for judgment before making a decision.

Christopher Hicks, a Toronto-based lawyer who specializes in murder trials and has followed the Oland case closely, said he would be surprised if the Crown appeals.

"I don't think the Crown has the appetite for it," after investing so much time, effort and money into the case, he said. "I would doubt it very much — unless public sentiment dictates that there be an appeal."

Oland's retrial cost New Brunswick taxpayers nearly $930,000 so far, with additional expenses expected, figures obtained by CBC News reveal.

That's on top of the more than $637,000 spent on his first trial in 2015 and appeal in 2016; more than $1.5 million combined.

Christopher Hicks, a Toronto-based criminal lawyer who specializes in murder cases, said the judge who acquitted Dennis Oland 'didn't leave any loose threads in his judgment.' (Hicks Adams LLP)

"They may be under so much public pressure that they feel they have to do something," said Hicks.

But he believes the Crown would be hard-pressed to find any arguable grounds. Crown appeals are limited to points of law, meaning a mistake in law, not in the fact.

And the threshold is high with judge-alone trials, he said.

"Trial judges are the judges of the facts and deference is shown to them on appeal and their fact-finding capacity. Otherwise trials would never end, and the criminal justice system puts a real value on finality."

"Unless [the judge] makes what the Supreme Court of Canada calls an 'overriding and palpable error,' he's not going to be overturned."

Crown must exercise 'restraint'

Public Prosecutions Services has declined to comment on the case. But speaking generally, Kathryn Gregory, a Crown prosecutor of the Office of the Attorney General, said Public Prosecutions "does not simply appeal every case it believes contains an error."

In the case of an acquittal, for example, an error of law alone on the part of the trial judge is insufficient. The Crown must identify an error of law that would satisfy the appellate court that "there is a reasonable degree of certainty that the outcome might well have been affected by it," she said, citing a Supreme Court of Canada ruling.

The more serious the crime, the less cost factors in to any decision. - Kathryn Gregory, Crown prosecutor

In deciding whether to launch a Crown appeal, the Public Prosecution Operations Manual dictates: "the governing principle is restraint and the overriding consideration is the public interest."

Some of the factors to be considered in weighing the public interest include:

The potential danger posed by the offender.

The importance of the factual or legal issues raised.

The strength of the Crown's case and whether it may deteriorate by the time a new trial is ordered.

Whether the public's confidence in the administration of justice would be compromised if an error is allowed to stand.

Whether there is a reasonable prospect that the appeal will be successful.

"Cost is always a factor in the provision of any public service, but the more serious the crime, the less cost factors in to any decision," Gregory said in an email.

The reasonableness of an acquittal is not an available ground of appeal for the Crown because, as the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled, the concept of an "unreasonable acquittal is incompatible with the presumption of innocence and the burden which rests on the prosecution to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Richard Oland, 69, of the prominent Moosehead Breweries family, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Crown appeals less common but often successful

Gregory could not offer any statistics on the number of Crown appeals in New Brunswick, but did say there are "significantly more" appeals where the Crown is the respondent than the appellant.

Hicks said Crown appeals are often successful because prosecutors choose carefully. "They generally don't appeal unless they're convinced that they're — not that they're going to win for sure, but they've got a very arguable case, there's a real tangible error."

Lutz said judge-alone murder trials are rare, but he could not think of a single one in New Brunswick that has ever been overturned on appeal.

45 Wounds

The body of Richard Oland, of the prominent Moosehead Breweries family, was discovered face down in a pool of blood in his uptown Saint John investment firm office on the morning of July 7, 2011.

The 69-year-old had suffered 45 sharp-and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found and the only confirmed item that went missing from the crime scene was the victim's cellphone.

His son, who was the last known person to see him alive when he visited him at his office the night before, was charged with second-degree murder in November 2013.

A jury found Oland guilty in December 2015 and he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Oland served about 10 months before the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the judge's instructions to the jury. Oland was released on bail the following day.

The married father of four has maintained his innocence from the beginning and members of his extended family have stood by him.