Dennis Oland's defence team wanted to have forensic evidence from his blood-stained brown sports jacket deemed inadmissible at his murder retrial, but realized the judge was bound by a higher court decision on the issue, recently released court documents show.

In February, as part of a pre-trial hearing, the defence filed written arguments on its Charter objection to any evidence Saint John police derived from forensic testing of the jacket, which was seized from Oland's bedroom closet one week after his father's bludgeoned body was discovered.

The jacket is a key piece of evidence in the Crown's case against Oland in the 2011 slaying of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland. Forensic testing found the jacket had four areas of blood on it and DNA matching the victim's profile, Crown prosecutor Jill Knee said during opening remarks at the retrial.

On mobile? Follow the live blog here

"While the defence would wish to revisit the issue of whether the forensic testing of the jacket was authorized by the house warrant, it appears this Honourable Court is bound by [the first trial judge's] ruling on the issue, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick," the defence brief states.

"Accordingly, the defence makes no further submissions."

The retrial continues Tuesday with expected testimony from the co-owners of VIP Dry Cleaners in Rothesay, who dry cleaned the jacket the day after Oland was questioned by police.

Forensic testing of Dennis Oland's jacket found blood and DNA matching his father's profile, the court has heard. (Court exhibit)

Oland's lawyers tried to have the Hugo Boss jacket thrown out as evidence at his first trial in 2015, arguing there was insufficient information for the house search warrant to be granted, and that any testing of the jacket required additional judicial authorization.

But Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Walsh ruled the warrant and testing were both valid.

In 2017, the New Brunswick Court of Appeal upheld Walsh's decision.

"I am in agreement with the trial judge's rulings and the supporting reasons he has provided," Chief Justice Ernest Drapeau wrote on behalf of the three-justice panel. "Nothing further need be said on point."

Still, the defence reiterated its objection earlier this year in its pre-trial brief, which was previously under a publication ban.

"The defence maintains that the house warrant did not authorize the post-seizure forensic testing of the jacket and, relying on the written and oral submissions made in the 2015 Charter application, objects to the admissibility of this evidence," the lawyers wrote.

They also submitted two cases decided after Walsh's 2015 ruling, which they contend support their view that the forensic testing of the jacket was a separate search from the search authorized by the house warrant, "involving a different level of privacy interests, and therefore a separate judicial warrant of authorization."

The publication ban was lifted once Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison declared a mistrial of Oland's jury retrial. The case is now being heard by Morrison alone, without a jury.

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder after the Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

He was the last known person to see his father alive during a visit to his office on July 6, 2011, from around 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The body of the 69-year-old was discovered in his office the next morning, face down in a pool of blood. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.